Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

PSNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $236,259. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 122.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $11,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.