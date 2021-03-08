Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

