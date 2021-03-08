Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.40 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $521.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 995.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,025,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 931,780 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

