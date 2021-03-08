Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,519 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Solar worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after acquiring an additional 854,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $40.58 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

