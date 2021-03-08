Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

