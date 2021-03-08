Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of AZZ worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.