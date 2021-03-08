Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after acquiring an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $122.25 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

