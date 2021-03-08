Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 125,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of -549.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.