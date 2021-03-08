Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $222,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 163,844 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

