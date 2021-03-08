Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,457 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $189.08 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

