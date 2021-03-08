Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

