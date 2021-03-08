Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNS opened at $65.89 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

