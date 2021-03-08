Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

