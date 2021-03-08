Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,471 shares of company stock worth $7,716,363 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vicor by 28.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vicor by 51.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vicor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vicor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

