BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,109,715 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Hawaiian worth $137,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HA opened at $26.61 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

