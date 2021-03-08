Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 816,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL opened at $3.63 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.