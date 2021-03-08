Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 164,389 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.