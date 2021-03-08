SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of SEAS opened at $49.10 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $50.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

