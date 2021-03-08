Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

