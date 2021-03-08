First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

