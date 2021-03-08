V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -605.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.