The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO opened at $50.79 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

