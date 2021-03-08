Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $755,098.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.25 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

