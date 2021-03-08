Robert J. More Sells 4,878 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 5th, Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $1,492,979.28.

ALLK stock opened at $123.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

