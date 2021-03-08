Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $515,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after buying an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,681 shares of company stock valued at $248,399. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KPTI opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $867.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

