MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.