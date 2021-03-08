Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 28th total of 73,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

ISTR stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

