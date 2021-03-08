Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 2,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RLFTF opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43. Relief Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

