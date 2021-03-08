Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SII stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $983.70 million and a P/E ratio of 50.63. Sprott has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprott by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 12.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.