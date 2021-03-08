BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,326,025 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $132,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,532 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $54.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

