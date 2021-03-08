-$0.13 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 796,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.