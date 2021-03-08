Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 4.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

