HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $70.26 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

