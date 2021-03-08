HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

