Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGLS. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $417.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

