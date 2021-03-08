Canaccord Genuity Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $96.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $89.51 on Thursday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Crane’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

