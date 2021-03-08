Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.