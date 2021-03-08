Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

