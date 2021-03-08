Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($2.75). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 179.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.42 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

