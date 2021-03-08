Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.75 on Friday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zynex by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zynex by 76.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

