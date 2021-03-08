Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.