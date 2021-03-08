Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

