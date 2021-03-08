The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

