BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $141,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $116.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

