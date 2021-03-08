BlackRock Inc. Has $133.95 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.82% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $133,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $91.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

