Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

VXRT stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $708.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

