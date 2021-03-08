Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Cut to $179.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $241.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KXSCF. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.14.

Kinaxis stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

