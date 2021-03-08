Shane Emswiler Sells 3,254 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $308.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.