Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 138,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

