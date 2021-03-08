Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,808.0 days.

SHLAF stock opened at $274.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average of $272.03. Schindler has a 52 week low of $201.35 and a 52 week high of $293.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schindler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

